The secondary is an interesting position for Notre Dame heading into 2019. Despite the return of three talented starters there seems to be some consternation about the Irish secondary at this point.

I did some digging over the last few weeks to find out as much as I could about the secondary heading into the season. Here is what I found out from various sources:

Troy Pride Jr – I have written time and time again about how Pride could end up being a breakout star for Notre Dame in 2019. He has elite 40-yard speed (4.32), he has ideal length and his late season play was outstanding. Obviously, the talk about how his summer has gone physically is extremely positive, and expectations for his play are quite high.

What most have talked about, however, is the other traits he’s shown all summer. I was told by multiple sources that Pride has attacked the summer with a completely different attitude. He’s shown leadership, he’s taken control of his position group and he’s going about his business with an edge that he lacked in past season while he continued to learn the nuances of the position.