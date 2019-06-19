Every time Notre Dame has a strong season on the field there are a number of factors that go into it, obviously. But one theme I’ve found during the Brian Kelly tenure is the emergence of veteran players that were either previously role players/backups, or a returning starters who went from being average to outstanding.

In 2012, the emergence of TJ Jones at wide receiver, Prince Shembo at defensive end, Danny Spond at linebacker and Bennett Jackson at cornerback were just as important as dominant seasons from established veterans like Zack Martin, Louis Nix and Manti Te’o, and breakout seasons from young players like Everett Golson at quarterback or Stephon Tuitt.

In 2015, it was Sheldon Day going from being a high-upside player that couldn’t stay healthy or produce to his talent level to being a star for the Irish defense. It was a breakout from Romeo Okwara, Nick Martin turning into a standout at center and of course, CJ Prosise turning into a 1,000-yard back.

In 2017, we saw Te’von Coney go from struggling linebacker to standout playmaker. Drue Tranquill moved to rover and became a star for the defense, Jerry Tillery started to break out and Durham Smythe developed into a key cog on the offense.