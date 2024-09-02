PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game

Notre Dame football wide receiver Jordan Faison will miss this week's game due to an ankle injury.
Notre Dame football wide receiver Jordan Faison will miss this week's game due to an ankle injury. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Jordan Faison will miss Notre Dame's home opener.

The sophomore wide receiver has been declared out for Saturday's game against Northern Illinois (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC). He suffered an ankle injury in the season opener at Texas A&M.

Faison started and caught two passes for 12 yards in the 23-13 victory over the Aggies. He was injured while being tackled on an eight-yard reception in the second quarter. Faison also started at punt returner for the Irish.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said he expects Faison to be out 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzkzN0NKWEx2eVVrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Graduate transfer Kris Mitchell has been elevated into the starting lineup in Faison's place at field wide receiver on this week's depth chart. Sophomore KK Smith moved onto the depth chart behind Mitchell.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Mitchell, who caught 64 passes for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns last season at FIU, caught one pass for 12 yards in his Irish debut at Texas A&M.

Smith has only played in one game during his Notre Dame career: last year's 40-8 win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. The 6-0, 178-pound Smith spent most of last season recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3dmSjhCOW5KQVVZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Freeman indicated that Notre Dame expects freshman wide receiver Micah Gilbert to see some action against Northern Illinois as well.

Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Greathouse has been elevated on the depth chart to the top punt returner. He has not recorded a punt return in his Notre Dame career. Walk-on cornerback Max Hurleman, a graduate transfer from Colgate, is listed as Greathouse's backup. Hurleman, who played running back and wide receiver at Colgate, returned 12 punts for 77 yards last season.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2hiRlFMdnVOMHY4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
