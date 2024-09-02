Jordan Faison will miss Notre Dame's home opener. The sophomore wide receiver has been declared out for Saturday's game against Northern Illinois (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC). He suffered an ankle injury in the season opener at Texas A&M. Faison started and caught two passes for 12 yards in the 23-13 victory over the Aggies. He was injured while being tackled on an eight-yard reception in the second quarter. Faison also started at punt returner for the Irish. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said he expects Faison to be out 1-2 weeks with an ankle sprain. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzkzN0NKWEx2eVVrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Related Content

Graduate transfer Kris Mitchell has been elevated into the starting lineup in Faison's place at field wide receiver on this week's depth chart. Sophomore KK Smith moved onto the depth chart behind Mitchell. The 6-foot, 186-pound Mitchell, who caught 64 passes for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns last season at FIU, caught one pass for 12 yards in his Irish debut at Texas A&M. Smith has only played in one game during his Notre Dame career: last year's 40-8 win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. The 6-0, 178-pound Smith spent most of last season recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3dmSjhCOW5KQVVZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Freeman indicated that Notre Dame expects freshman wide receiver Micah Gilbert to see some action against Northern Illinois as well. Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Greathouse has been elevated on the depth chart to the top punt returner. He has not recorded a punt return in his Notre Dame career. Walk-on cornerback Max Hurleman, a graduate transfer from Colgate, is listed as Greathouse's backup. Hurleman, who played running back and wide receiver at Colgate, returned 12 punts for 77 yards last season. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2hiRlFMdnVOMHY4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Click here to sign up!