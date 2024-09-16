Notre Dame football injuries: Jordan Botelho, Ashton Craig out for season

Notre Dame graduate senior Jordan Botelho, right, was carted off following his injury in the Purdue game. (Photo by Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

Notre Dame football beat Purdue handily on Saturday, but the Irish suffered some big blows on the injury front. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday that two starters will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 season: vyper Jordan Botelho and center Ashton Craig. Starting right guard Billy Schrauth is also expected to miss Saturday’s home game against Miami (Ohio) and multiple weeks after that. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!

Related Content

Botelho went down with a knee injury in the second quarter of the 66-7 victory over Purdue. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Botelho could apply for a medical hardship waiver to return to Notre Dame for a sixth season. Botelho’s fifth season at Notre Dame started strong. He recorded 12 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries in the first three games of the 2024 season. The absence of Botelho will increase the playing time for sophomore Boubacar Traore. The 6-4, 243-pound Traore played the second-most defensive snaps (26) of Notre Dame defensive linemen on Saturday due in part to Botelho’s injury. Traore, who returned an interception for a 34-yard touchdown against Purdue, leads the Irish in tackles for loss (3) this season, including one sack among his six tackles. Junior Tuihalamaka should also receive more playing time at vyper in Botelho’s absence. Craig suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Purdue. The 6-4, 308-pound junior started ND’s last six games going back to the Wake Forest game last November. Senior Pat Coogan replaced Craig at center. The 6-5, 310-pound Coogan started all 13 games last season, but those came at left guard. Coogan will now be in line to make his first career start as a center. Schrauth suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against Purdue. Like Craig, the 6-5, 310-pound Schrauth started the last six games for the Irish. Graduate senior Rocco Spindler replaced Schrauth at right guard. The 6-5, 325-pound Spindler started the first 10 games of last season at right guard before being sidelined with a knee injury. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD