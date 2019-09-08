Over the weekend Notre Dame had its first idle week of the 2019 season, yet still climbed one spot to No. 7 in the latest AP and Amway Coaches Polls.

After debuting at No. 9 in both polls a the start of the season, this is the second week in a row that the Irish have moved up one spot.

The catalyst for the latest Irish ranking bump appears to be Michigan’s double-overtime win over unranked Army. The Wolverines subsequently dropped three spots in both polls to No. 10.

Notre Dame will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Oct. 26.