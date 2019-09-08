Notre Dame Jumps to No. 7 in AP and Coaches Polls
Over the weekend Notre Dame had its first idle week of the 2019 season, yet still climbed one spot to No. 7 in the latest AP and Amway Coaches Polls.
After debuting at No. 9 in both polls a the start of the season, this is the second week in a row that the Irish have moved up one spot.
The catalyst for the latest Irish ranking bump appears to be Michigan’s double-overtime win over unranked Army. The Wolverines subsequently dropped three spots in both polls to No. 10.
Notre Dame will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Oct. 26.
As for other Notre Dame opponents, Georiga remains at No. 3 in both polls after a dominating 63-17 win over Murray State. The Bulldogs will host the Irish for a night game on Sept. 21.
USC, which travels to South Bend to take on the Irish on Oct. 12, handily defeated Stanford 45-20. The Trojans are ranked No. 24 in both polls. The Cardinal, which hosts the Irish on Nov. 30, is no longer ranked in either poll.
Notre Dame’s Sept. 28 opponent, Virginia, made its first appearance of the year in either poll. After a 52-17 win over William & Mary, the Cavaliers are No. 25 in the AP Poll.
The Irish will host New Mexico. this upcoming Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Lobos were also idle in week 2, after beating Sam Houston State 39-31 in week 1.
The first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.
