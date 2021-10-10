Notre Dame football in the polls: Irish stay put after Virginia Tech win
Notre Dame didn't move in either major college football poll after its 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech. The Fighting Irish (5-1) remained at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll.
Ole Miss (No. 13) and Kentucky (No. 11) jumped ahead of Notre Dame in the AP Poll with big wins while Arkansas (No. 17) and BYU (No. 19) fell behind the Irish with losses.
Notre Dame does not have a ranked opponent left on its 2021 schedule.
The Irish enter their bye week having only suffered one loss, a 24-13 defeat at home to Cincinnati. The Bearcats are up to No. 3 in the AP Poll after Penn State (No. 7) and Alabama (No. 5) losses.
Notre Dame is back in action with a pair of home games to close out the month of October. The Irish take on USC (3-3) on Oct. 23 and North Carolina (3-3) on Oct. 30. Both of those teams were defeated soundly at home in week five. The Trojans were taken down 42-26 by Utah, and the Tar Heels lost 35-25 to Florida State.
Notre Dame's November slate isn't all too difficult either. The Irish host Navy (1-4) on Nov. 6, are at Virginia (4-2) on Nov. 13, host Georgia Tech (3-3) on Nov. 20 and are at Stanford (3-3) on Nov. 20.
