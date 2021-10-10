Notre Dame football in the polls: Irish stay put after Virginia Tech win

Notre Dame didn't move in either major college football poll after its 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech. The Fighting Irish (5-1) remained at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll.

Ole Miss (No. 13) and Kentucky (No. 11) jumped ahead of Notre Dame in the AP Poll with big wins while Arkansas (No. 17) and BYU (No. 19) fell behind the Irish with losses.

Notre Dame does not have a ranked opponent left on its 2021 schedule.