Notre Dame football in the polls: Irish crack top 10 of Coaches, AP Poll

The most important rankings release of the year to date come out Tuesday. That's when the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season are released.

As always, though, the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Poll have acted as placeholders all season. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) have been ranked in at least the top 15 of each of those polls all season. Sunday, the Irish reentered the top 10 of both of them.

Notre Dame beat North Carolina 44-34 on Saturday night. Sunday, the Irish came in at No. 8 in the Coaches Poll (up three spots from last week) and No. 8 in the AP Poll (also up three spots from last week).