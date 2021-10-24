 Notre Dame football in the polls: How much did Irish move up after USC win?
Notre Dame football in the polls: How much did Irish move up after USC win?

Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka
A combination of Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC and multiple teams previously ranked ahead of the Fighting Irish losing has head coach Brian Kelly's team on the move in the Coaches and Associated Press Polls.

Notre Dame (6-1) went into its game against the Trojans ranked No. 13 in both polls. The Irish exit the weekend ranked No. 11 in both. Oklahoma State and Penn State fell behind the Irish after their respective defeats.

Notre Dame does not have any ranked teams remaining on its schedule. The Irish are at home the next two weeks against North Carolina (4-3) and Navy (1-6).

Notre Dame is on the road at Virginia (6-2) on Nov. 13. The Cavaliers received 23 votes in this week's AP Poll and would be ranked No. 31 if the poll stretched that far.

The Irish finish the home slate of the season against Georgia Tech (3-4) on Nov. 20 before going on the road to end the regular season at Stanford (3-4) on Nov. 27.

The Irish's lone blemish to date remains a 24-13 loss to then-No. 7 Cincinnati at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 2. The undefeated Bearcats are ranked No. 2 in both polls for the second consecutive week.

Here is the full AP Poll.

Week 9 College Football Associated Press Poll

1. Georgia (63)

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State.

6. Michigan

7. Oregon

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa

10. Ole Miss

11. Notre Dame

12. Kentucky

13. Wake Forest

14. Texas A&M

15. Oklahoma State

16. Baylor

17. Pitt

18. Auburn

19. SMU

20. Penn State

21. San Diego State

22. Iowa State

23. UTSA

24. Coastal Carolina

25. BYU

