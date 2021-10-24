Notre Dame football in the polls: How much did Irish move up after USC win?

Notre Dame (6-1) went into its game against the Trojans ranked No. 13 in both polls. The Irish exit the weekend ranked No. 11 in both. Oklahoma State and Penn State fell behind the Irish after their respective defeats.

A combination of Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC and multiple teams previously ranked ahead of the Fighting Irish losing has head coach Brian Kelly 's team on the move in the Coaches and Associated Press Polls.

Notre Dame does not have any ranked teams remaining on its schedule. The Irish are at home the next two weeks against North Carolina (4-3) and Navy (1-6).

Notre Dame is on the road at Virginia (6-2) on Nov. 13. The Cavaliers received 23 votes in this week's AP Poll and would be ranked No. 31 if the poll stretched that far.

The Irish finish the home slate of the season against Georgia Tech (3-4) on Nov. 20 before going on the road to end the regular season at Stanford (3-4) on Nov. 27.

The Irish's lone blemish to date remains a 24-13 loss to then-No. 7 Cincinnati at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 2. The undefeated Bearcats are ranked No. 2 in both polls for the second consecutive week.

