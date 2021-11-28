Notre Dame football in the polls: How did the Irish finish regular season?

Notre Dame has no case left to make.

The Fighting Irish put all their cards on the table Saturday night in a 45-14 win over Stanford. Head coach Brian Kelly's team now has to sit and wait for a week to see if an 11-1 record is enough to get the Irish into the College Football Playoff for the third time in the last four years.

Sunday's releases of the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Poll could give Kelly and company an indication where they'll be ranked when the penultimate CFP rankings are revealed Tuesday night.

Notre Dame dropped a spot to No. 6 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll. Notre Dame was No. 5 in both polls last week. Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 37-33 at home Saturday and subsequently moved past Notre Dame in both sets of rankings.