Notre Dame took a 10-spot slide in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls Sunday and fell out of the FWAA-NFF Super 16.

The perception of the long-term direction of the program took a bigger hit this weekend, in a 31-23 loss at Clemson on Saturday, nudging the now 22nd-ranked Irish into a bye week with a 7-3 record and some tough questions to ponder.

What happens Tuesday, when the second set of College Football Playoff rankings are released (7 p.m. EST; ESPN) is now completely irrelevant as the selection committee’s perception only affects which teams get into the final four-team playoff and the four other New Year’s Six bowls.

Saturday’s setback to an unranked Clemson team takes the Irish out of consideration for any NY6 consideration, with only Wake Forest (4-5) at home and Stanford (3-6) on the road left to play.



