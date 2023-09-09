RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials suspended play of Saturday's Notre Dame-NC State football game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., fifteen seconds into the second quarter.

The video board in the stadium said lightning was within eight miles of the stadium when play was initially stopped around 12:50 p.m. EDT. Lightning was nearby minutes later. Within 15 minutes, rain started to pour.

The game resumed after a delay after roughly one hour and 45 minutes. On the first play back, Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé rushed for an 80-yard touchdown to give the Irish a 10-0 lead with 14:32 remaining in the second quarter.

Prior to the delay, Notre Dame took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with a 54-yard field by Spencer Shrader, which broke the program record of 53 yards shared by Kyle Brindza from 2013 and Dave Reeve from 1976.

