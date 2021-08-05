Notre Dame Football DC Marcus Freeman Praises Irish Assistant Coaches

All it took for Marcus Freeman to put two and two together was a trip to a Cincinnati Reds game. The Notre Dame defensive coordinator went to one earlier this summer with Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary. Freeman already knew much about the assistant he inherited and promoted when he arrived in South Bend by way of Cincinnati this past winter. But that day at the Reds game, Freeman put a bow on his perception of O’Leary. “This dude was like a fan who’d been cheering for the Reds for 80 years,” Freeman said. “I’m like, ‘O’Leary, are you OK, man?’ But that’s the way he coaches. He’s passionate. It’s the way he recruits. He recruits with a passion. He’s a relentless worker. That’s why I ended up hiring him.”

Perhaps Freeman should have known O’Leary would display that much emotion at the ballgame. Former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who O’Leary coached as a graduate assistant last year, told Freeman there is never a dull moment with O’Leary. When Freeman was looking to hire a safeties coach, everything the safeties told him they were looking for matched O’Leary’s personality. It was a no-brainer, and the hire has already been paying off. “He has done a great job,” Freeman said. “He has worked his tail off.”

Marcus Freeman on Mike Mickens: ‘The Best In The Country’

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens had a prior relationship with new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. (Mike Miller)

It didn’t take a Reds game for Freeman to figure out Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. Freeman said they knew each other in high school and college. Then they coached together at Cincinnati. Mickens was Freeman’s cornerbacks coach from 2018-19 before he left for the same job in South Bend. How much does Freeman believe in Mickens? He’s already thinking ahead to when he feels he’s going to have to fight to keep him on staff at Notre Dame when other programs come calling. “That’s my biggest concern,” Freeman said. “I tried to talk him out of going to Notre Dame when I was at Cincinnati. That didn’t work. I have to get my pitch in mind when all these schools want him as a coordinator. I have to keep him at Notre Dame.” Freeman said he has no doubt Mickens will be a coordinator sooner than later. “I know firsthand the developer Mike Mickens is,” Freeman said. “I’ve seen it. I’ve seen firsthand for two years at Cincinnati his ability to recruit, develop and get his players to perform at a high level. When I was coming to Notre Dame, he was a big reason why I chose to come here. There was no consideration of bringing in a new corners coach. He’s the best in the country at what he does and I trust what he does.”

Marcus Freeman on Mike Elston: ‘He’s a relentless worker’

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston has been with the Irish since 2010. (Bill Panzica)