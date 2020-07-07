Notre Dame Football Announces Latest COVID-19 Test Results
Notre Dame had zero football players test positive for coronavirus in its latest round of testing, the school announced Tuesday.
On July 1, 103 football players were tested and all results came back negative. Antibody tests were also administered July 1 to football players joining team activities, and all of those were negative.
Additionally, nine team members (players, coaches, staff) were given tests between June 18 and July 1, and all tested negative.
Since June 18, Notre Dame has given 252 tests to athletes and athletic department staff members, with one positive case coming in the initial round. That case, a player, has recovered and returned to workouts.
Notre Dame began voluntary workouts June 22 and is scheduled to start mandatory workouts on July 13. The first day of training camp is scheduled for Aug. 7.
