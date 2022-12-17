Notre Dame football announces award winners for 2022 season
Tight end Michael Mayer added a pair of honors to his Notre Dame résumé Friday night.
At the Echoes, Notre Dame's season-ending awards banquet, Mayer was named the team's Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.
As long as the program was willing to give both awards to the same player, Mayer was an easy selection. The consensus All-American led the Irish in all three receiving categories: receptions (67), receiving yards (809) and receiving touchdowns (9).
Mayer, a junior, has opted out of playing for No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) in the Dec. 30 Gator Bowl against No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) in order to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. So has Notre Dame senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who was named the Moose Krause Defensive Lineman of the Year.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
Linebacker JD Bertrand was given the Defensive Player of the Year award over Foskey, a consensus All-American. Bertrand led the Irish in tackles during the regular season with 74 despite missing one game. He has 22 more tackles than anyone on the roster this season. Bertrand also has eight tackles for a loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.
Fellow linebacker Prince Kollie, a sophomore, was named Special Teams Player of the Year. For most of the season, Kollie was a member of four special teams units: kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return. Kollie was credited with one of Notre Dame's FBS-leading seven blocked punts and was also in position to block another that Foskey blocked.
Here's a complete list of all of Notre Dame's award winners:
Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: RB Sam Assaf
Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: S Marty Auer
Father Lange Iron Cross Award: LB Bo Bauer
Nick Pietrosante Award: WR Avery Davis
Rockne Student-Athlete Award: LB Jack Kiser
Father Ted Man of the Year: OG Josh Lugg
Special Teams Player of the Year: LB Prince Kollie
Moose Krause Defensive Lineman of the Year: DE Isaiah Foskey
Defensive Player of the Year: LB JD Bertrand
Offensive Lineman of the Year: OG Jarrett Patterson
Offensive Player of the Year: TE Michael Mayer
Most Valuable Player: TE Michael Mayer
*Notes: The Father Lange Iron Cross Award recognizes commitment to improvement and leadership in the weight room. The Nick Pietrosante Award highlights courage, loyalty, leadership, dedication and pride.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports