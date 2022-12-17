Tight end Michael Mayer added a pair of honors to his Notre Dame résumé Friday night.

At the Echoes, Notre Dame's season-ending awards banquet, Mayer was named the team's Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

As long as the program was willing to give both awards to the same player, Mayer was an easy selection. The consensus All-American led the Irish in all three receiving categories: receptions (67), receiving yards (809) and receiving touchdowns (9).

Mayer, a junior, has opted out of playing for No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) in the Dec. 30 Gator Bowl against No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) in order to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. So has Notre Dame senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who was named the Moose Krause Defensive Lineman of the Year.

