Taylor, a four-star recruit, reports 14 total offers and will decide between Notre Dame, Dame, Louisville, Tennessee, USC, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida State. Rivals ranks him as the No. 14 safety and No. 134 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, Inside ND Sports confirmed with Taylor his plans to announce his commitment on Friday at 2:30 p.m. EST. The Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange recruit has visited the Irish four times in his recruitment, including twice this season for Notre Dame’s wins against Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

Taylor was initially being recruited as a cornerback, but after camping at Irish Invasion in June, he received an offer from Notre Dame as a safety. Head coach Marcus Freeman and safeties coach Chris O’Leary have been Taylor’s primary recruiters through the process in addition to the recruiting staff led by director of recruiting Chad Bowden.

“The coaches are great people. All the staff is so welcoming and loving and just great people overall," Taylor said in October. "We have a great connection."

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound recruit is one of many targets on the board for Notre Dame at his position in the 2025 class. The Irish have hosted Taylor, Ethan Long, JaDon Blair and Jayce Cora on game-day visits this season. Long and Blair were also present alongside Taylor at Notre Dame’s Grill & Chill recruiting event in July.

Notre Dame’s 2025 class currently has nine commits and is ranked No. 3 in the Rivals 2025 recruiting team rankings with 1,002 points. During Taylor’s Wake Forest visit, quarterback commit Deuce Knight, vyper end commit Dominik Hulak and running back commit Justin Thurman were also present.

In nine games tracked by MaxPreps, Taylor accumulated 50 tackles including 24 solo and six for loss. Taylor, an NFL legacy recruit and son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ike Taylor, also had one interception and one pass defended.