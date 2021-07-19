Notre Dame Football 2021 Watch List Tracker: Who Earned Preseason Honors?

Nothing screams college football is right around the corner but not quite here yet like preseason watch list season. Throughout July, coaches and players will see their names pop up among individuals who are the best at what they do in the sport on watch lists for awards to be handed out at the end of the year. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly kicked things off for the Irish on July 13 by being named one of 17 coaches on the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy, which is given annually to the top coach in college football. BlueandGold.com will track the rest of the Irish’s representatives as they are announced.

Brian Kelly: The Dodd Trophy

Kelly won the Dodd Trophy in 2018 after leading Notre Dame to a perfect 12-0 regular season before the Irish lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff. He can become just the third coach to win the award twice since its inception in 1976. He’d join Kansas State’s Bill Snyder (1998 and 2012) and Penn State’s Joe Paterno (1981 and 2005). Another undefeated regular season in 2021, which would be Notre Dame's second in a row and third in the last four seasons, could be Kelly's best coaching job in his 12 seasons in South Bend. The Irish are starting a new quarterback and four new starters on the offensive line and are expected by many to take a step back from last year's College Football Playoff status.

Kyle Hamilton: The Bednarik Award, The Lott Trophy

It doesn’t get much better than the Bednarik Award for defensive players; it’s given annually to the top defensive player in the country. Junior safety Kyle Hamilton can join former Irish linebacker Manti Te’o as the only Notre Dame players to win it. Te’o took it home in 2012 when he guided the Irish to the national title game against Alabama. Te’o won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is also awarded to the top defensive player in the game, in 2012 as well. The Bednarik Award was first presented in 1995. The Lott Trophy has been around since 2004. Te’o is the only Notre Dame player to have won either. Hamilton has a chance to back him up if he has the season many are expecting. Hamilton led Notre Dame with 63 tackles last season and ranked third in passes defended with six. Hamilton has shown up on several preseason First-Team All-America lists, including Athlon Sports and Pro Football Focus.

Kyren Williams: The Maxwell Award

It’s not the Heisman Trophy, but it’s not a bad consolation prize. The Maxwell Award is presented to the top player in college football — offense or defense. Notre Dame junior running back Kyren Williams was named to the watch list for the prestigious award. Notre Dame has had seven all-time Maxwell Award winners — end Leon Hart (1949), running back Johnny Lattner (1952 and 1953), linebacker Jim Lynch (1966), defensive end Ross Browner (1977), quarterback Brady Quinn (2006) and Te’o (2012) — since it was first issued in 1937. Williams only carried the ball four times as a true freshman. He broke out as a sophomore with 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns on 211 attempts. Notre Dame could lean heavily on the NFL prospect in 2021 because of the Irish’s unproven wide receiver corps.

