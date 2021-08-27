Notre Dame Football 2021 Stadium Policy: Proof Of Vaccination Not Required

Swarbrick added Notre Dame asks its guests to “help us keep our community safe by being fully vaccinated prior to coming to Notre Dame Stadium and our area,” but again — it is not a requirement for fans at this year's games to be vaccinated.

“With Notre Dame’s vaccination rates as high as they are, our campus is one of the most protected places in our country," Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a statement.

Fans entering Notre Dame Stadium this season will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test for entry, the university announced on Friday .

Vaccinated fans will not be required to wear a mask in outdoor seating or around stadium concourses either. Non-vaccinated attendees are "expected" to wear masks at all times. Masks are required by everyone — vaccinated or not — while inside campus buildings, including indoor spaces in Notre Dame Stadium.

“We will continue to monitor campus, local, state and national conditions to best protect our students, staff and attendees.” Swarbrick said in his statement. “On a weekly basis, we will re-evaluate our gameday policies and make applicable changes to protect our community.”

The university also announced tailgating in on-campus lots will return this season. Campus tailgating lots will open at 8 a.m. ET for the first two games of the season against Toledo on Sept. 11 and against Purdue on Sept. 18. Times for subsequent games will be determined at a later date, the university said.

The Player Walk will also make a return this season, as well as Football Fridays At The Eck. A student-centric pep rally open to the public will take place prior to the home opener, too. The university reminded fans tickets will be mobile this season.

Notre Dame's home opener against Toledo will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. The university announced a special introductory offer of $2.50 per month for the first three months.