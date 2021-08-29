Notre Dame Football 2021 Roster By State
Notre Dame’s 2021 roster is a testament to its national recruiting approach.
A week away from its opener, Notre Dame has 84 scholarship players from 28 states and two countries.
Georgia is the most frequently represented state on Notre Dame’s roster, with nine players. California is second, with eight. Florida and New Jersey are tied for third, with six. Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland have five players apiece. Hawaii and Illinois have four each.
Kentucky (two), Louisiana (two), Minnesota (two), Missouri (two), New York (two), North Carolina (two), Texas (two) and Virginia (two) are the other states with multiple scholarship players on the 2021 Irish.
Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oregon, Rhode Island and Tennessee have one player on Notre Dame’s roster. Germany is the only other country represented.
Here’s a state-by-state look at where each Irish scholarship player is from.
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Jay Bramblett, 19
|
P
|
Junior
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Tosh Baker, 79
|
OT
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Isaiah Foskey, 7
|
DE
|
Junior
|
Ramon Henderson, 11
|
CB
|
Sophomore
|
Tyler Buchner, 12
|
QB
|
Freshman
|
Chance Tucker, 18
|
CB
|
Freshman
|
TaRiq Bracy, 28
|
CB
|
Senior
|
Will Schweitzer, 48
|
DE
|
Freshman
|
Jarrett Patterson, 55
|
C
|
Senior
|
Joshua Bryan, 91
|
K
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Aidan Keanaaina, 92
|
DT
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Drew Pyne, 10
|
QB
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Kevin Austin Jr., 4
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Joe Wilkins Jr., 5
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Philip Riley, 25
|
CB
|
Freshman
|
Drew White, 40
|
LB
|
Grad
|
Caleb Johnson, 72
|
OT
|
Freshman
|
George Takacs, 85
|
TE
|
Senior
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Isaiah Pryor, 10
|
LB
|
Grad
|
Kyle Hamilton, 14
|
S
|
Junior
|
Deion Colzie, 16
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
K.J. Wallace, 16
|
DB
|
Junior
|
C'Bo Flemister, 20
|
RB
|
Senior
|
J.D. Bertrand, 27
|
LB
|
Junior
|
Khari Gee, 29
|
S
|
Freshman
|
Cane Berrong, 80
|
TE
|
Freshman
|
Jayden Thomas, 83
|
WR
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Marist Liufau, 8
|
LB
|
Junior
|
Jordan Botelho, 12
|
DE
|
Sophomore
|
Kahanu Kia, 44
|
DE
|
Freshman
|
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, 95
|
DE
|
Grad
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Houston Griffith, 3
|
S
|
Senior
|
Justin Walters, 22
|
S
|
Freshman
|
Pat Coogan, 78
|
OL
|
Freshman
|
Rylie Mills, 99
|
DT
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Ron Powlus III, 11
|
QB
|
Freshman
|
Paul Moala, 13
|
LB
|
Senior
|
JoJo Johnson, 20
|
CB
|
Freshman
|
Jack Kiser, 24
|
LB
|
Junior
|
Blake Fisher, 54
|
OT
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Jacob Lacey, 54
|
DT
|
Junior
|
Michael Mayer, 87
|
TE
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Lawrence Keys III, 13
|
WR
|
Senior
|
Logan Diggs, 22
|
RB
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
D.J. Brown, 2
|
S
|
Senior
|
Litchfield Ajavon, 4
|
S
|
Junior
|
Cam Hart, 5
|
CB
|
Junior
|
Ryan Barnes, 15
|
CB
|
Freshman
|
Alex Peitsch
|
LS
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Rocco Spindler, 50
|
OG
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Joe Alt, 76
|
OT
|
Freshman
|
Quinn Carroll, 77
|
OL
|
Junior
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Caleb Offord, 21
|
CB
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Kyren Williams, 23
|
RB
|
Junior
|
Gabriel Rubio, 97
|
DT
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Xavier Watts, 2
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Clarence Lewis, 6
|
CB
|
Sophomore
|
Justin Ademilola, 9
|
DE
|
Senior
|
Shayne Simon, 33
|
LB
|
Senior
|
Howard Cross III, 56
|
DT
|
Junior
|
Jayson Ademilola, 57
|
DT
|
Senior
|
Kevin Bauman, 84
|
TE
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Jack Coan, 17
|
QB
|
Grad
|
Audric Estime, 24
|
RB
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Osita Ekwonu, 34
|
DE
|
Junior
|
Jonathan Doerer, 39
|
K
|
Grad
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Lorenzo Styles Jr., 21
|
WR
|
Freshman
|
Zeke Correll, 52
|
OG
|
Junior
|
John Dirksen, 56
|
OG
|
Senior
|
Cain Madden, 62
|
OG
|
Grad
|
Mitchell Evans, 88
|
TE
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Braden Lenzy, 0
|
WR
|
Senior
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Kurt Hinish, 41
|
DT
|
Grad
|
Bo Bauer, 52
|
LB
|
Senior
|
Michael Carmody, 68
|
OT
|
Sophomore
|
Andrew Kristofic, 73
|
OL
|
Junior
|
Josh Lugg, 75
|
OT
|
Grad
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Jason Onye, 47
|
DL
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Prince Kollie, 32
|
LB
|
Freshman
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Avery Davis, 3
|
WR
|
Grad
|
NaNa Osafo-Mensah, 31
|
DE
|
Junior
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|
Brendon Clark, 7
|
QB
|
Junior
|
Chris Tyree, 25
|
RB
|
Sophomore
|Player, Number
|Position
|Class
|Home Country
|
Alex Ehrensberger, 90
|
DE
|
Sophomore
|
Germany