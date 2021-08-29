 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football 2021 Roster By State: Which One Has The Most Players On The Roster?
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-29 08:52:07 -0500') }} football

Notre Dame Football 2021 Roster By State

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

Notre Dame’s 2021 roster is a testament to its national recruiting approach.

A week away from its opener, Notre Dame has 84 scholarship players from 28 states and two countries.

Georgia is the most frequently represented state on Notre Dame’s roster, with nine players. California is second, with eight. Florida and New Jersey are tied for third, with six. Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland have five players apiece. Hawaii and Illinois have four each.

Kentucky (two), Louisiana (two), Minnesota (two), Missouri (two), New York (two), North Carolina (two), Texas (two) and Virginia (two) are the other states with multiple scholarship players on the 2021 Irish.

Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oregon, Rhode Island and Tennessee have one player on Notre Dame’s roster. Germany is the only other country represented.

Here’s a state-by-state look at where each Irish scholarship player is from.

Alabama (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Jay Bramblett, 19

P

Junior
Arizona (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Tosh Baker, 79

OT

Sophomore
California (8)
Player, Number Position Class

Isaiah Foskey, 7

DE

Junior

Ramon Henderson, 11

CB

Sophomore

Tyler Buchner, 12

QB

Freshman

Chance Tucker, 18

CB

Freshman

TaRiq Bracy, 28

CB

Senior

Will Schweitzer, 48

DE

Freshman

Jarrett Patterson, 55

C

Senior

Joshua Bryan, 91

K

Freshman
Colorado (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Aidan Keanaaina, 92

DT

Sophomore
Connecticut (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Drew Pyne, 10

QB

Sophomore
Florida (6)
Player, Number Position Class

Kevin Austin Jr., 4

WR

Senior

Joe Wilkins Jr., 5

WR

Senior

Philip Riley, 25

CB

Freshman

Drew White, 40

LB

Grad

Caleb Johnson, 72

OT

Freshman

George Takacs, 85

TE

Senior
Georgia (9)
Player, Number Position Class

Isaiah Pryor, 10

LB

Grad

Kyle Hamilton, 14

S

Junior

Deion Colzie, 16

WR

Freshman

K.J. Wallace, 16

DB

Junior

C'Bo Flemister, 20

RB

Senior

J.D. Bertrand, 27

LB

Junior

Khari Gee, 29

S

Freshman

Cane Berrong, 80

TE

Freshman

Jayden Thomas, 83

WR

Freshman
Hawaii (4)
Player, Number Position Class

Marist Liufau, 8

LB

Junior

Jordan Botelho, 12

DE

Sophomore

Kahanu Kia, 44

DE

Freshman

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, 95

DE

Grad
Illinois (4)
Player, Number Position Class

Houston Griffith, 3

S

Senior

Justin Walters, 22

S

Freshman

Pat Coogan, 78

OL

Freshman

Rylie Mills, 99

DT

Sophomore
Indiana (5)
Player, Number Position Class

Ron Powlus III, 11

QB

Freshman

Paul Moala, 13

LB

Senior

JoJo Johnson, 20

CB

Freshman

Jack Kiser, 24

LB

Junior

Blake Fisher, 54

OT

Freshman
Kentucky (2)
Player, Number Position Class

Jacob Lacey, 54

DT

Junior

Michael Mayer, 87

TE

Sophomore
Louisiana (2)
Player, Number Position Class

Lawrence Keys III, 13

WR

Senior

Logan Diggs, 22

RB

Freshman
Maryland (5)
Player, Number Position Class

D.J. Brown, 2

S

Senior

Litchfield Ajavon, 4

S

Junior

Cam Hart, 5

CB

Junior

Ryan Barnes, 15

CB

Freshman

Alex Peitsch

LS

Sophomore
Michigan (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Rocco Spindler, 50

OG

Freshman
Minnesota (2)
Player, Number Position Class

Joe Alt, 76

OT

Freshman

Quinn Carroll, 77

OL

Junior
Mississippi (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Caleb Offord, 21

CB

Sophomore
Missouri (2)
Player, Number Position Class

Kyren Williams, 23

RB

Junior

Gabriel Rubio, 97

DT

Freshman
Nebraska (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Xavier Watts, 2

WR

Sophomore
New Jersey (6)
Player, Number Position Class

Clarence Lewis, 6

CB

Sophomore

Justin Ademilola, 9

DE

Senior

Shayne Simon, 33

LB

Senior

Howard Cross III, 56

DT

Junior

Jayson Ademilola, 57

DT

Senior

Kevin Bauman, 84

TE

Sophomore
New York (2)
Player, Number Position Class

Jack Coan, 17

QB

Grad

Audric Estime, 24

RB

Freshman
North Carolina (2)
Player, Number Position Class

Osita Ekwonu, 34

DE

Junior

Jonathan Doerer, 39

K

Grad
Ohio (5)
Player, Number Position Class

Lorenzo Styles Jr., 21

WR

Freshman

Zeke Correll, 52

OG

Junior

John Dirksen, 56

OG

Senior

Cain Madden, 62

OG

Grad

Mitchell Evans, 88

TE

Freshman
Oregon (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Braden Lenzy, 0

WR

Senior
Pennsylvania (5)
Player, Number Position Class

Kurt Hinish, 41

DT

Grad

Bo Bauer, 52

LB

Senior

Michael Carmody, 68

OT

Sophomore

Andrew Kristofic, 73

OL

Junior

Josh Lugg, 75

OT

Grad
Rhode Island (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Jason Onye, 47

DL

Freshman
Tennessee (1)
Player, Number Position Class

Prince Kollie, 32

LB

Freshman
Texas (2)
Player, Number Position Class

Avery Davis, 3

WR

Grad

NaNa Osafo-Mensah, 31

DE

Junior
Virginia (2)
Player, Number Position Class

Brendon Clark, 7

QB

Junior

Chris Tyree, 25

RB

Sophomore
International (1)
Player, Number Position Class Home Country

Alex Ehrensberger, 90

DE

Sophomore

Germany
