Notre Dame Football 2021 Roster By State

Notre Dame’s 2021 roster is a testament to its national recruiting approach.

A week away from its opener, Notre Dame has 84 scholarship players from 28 states and two countries.

Georgia is the most frequently represented state on Notre Dame’s roster, with nine players. California is second, with eight. Florida and New Jersey are tied for third, with six. Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland have five players apiece. Hawaii and Illinois have four each.

Kentucky (two), Louisiana (two), Minnesota (two), Missouri (two), New York (two), North Carolina (two), Texas (two) and Virginia (two) are the other states with multiple scholarship players on the 2021 Irish.