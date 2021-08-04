Notre Dame Football 2021 Home Opener To Be Streamed Exclusively On Peacock

Notre Dame’s home opener won’t be on NBC or on cable TV like the Irish’s other home games this season and in the past.

The Irish’s Sept. 11 game against Toledo will air exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, the team announced Wednesday. Peacock was the viewing home for Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game May 1, but unlike that day, watching Notre Dame play Toledo will require a Peacock Premium subscription.

“Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space — our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission,” Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a release. “Bringing Notre Dame football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship.”

Peacock will also stream Notre Dame’s six other home games, which will air on NBC as normal.

Peacock Premium is included at no extra charge for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. It is also available for free to Cox Contour customers.