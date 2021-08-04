Notre Dame Football 2021 Home Opener To Be Streamed Exclusively On Peacock
Notre Dame’s home opener won’t be on NBC or on cable TV like the Irish’s other home games this season and in the past.
The Irish’s Sept. 11 game against Toledo will air exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, the team announced Wednesday. Peacock was the viewing home for Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game May 1, but unlike that day, watching Notre Dame play Toledo will require a Peacock Premium subscription.
“Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space — our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission,” Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a release. “Bringing Notre Dame football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship.”
Peacock will also stream Notre Dame’s six other home games, which will air on NBC as normal.
Peacock Premium is included at no extra charge for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. It is also available for free to Cox Contour customers.
Viewers can sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription at a discount rate prior to football season. Peacock will release details about that limited time offer on Aug. 11.
The 2021 home opener will be the first-ever meeting between Notre Dame and Toledo, a Mid-American Conference program that went 4-2 last season. It’s also the debut of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as the NBC Sports analyst for Notre Dame home games. He replaces former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy, who held the role last season.
Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines) return as part of NBC’s Notre Dame television coverage.
Kickoff for the home opener is at 2:30 p.m. ET.
This season is NBC’s 31st year broadcasting Notre Dame football home games. The 2021 opener will be the first time an Irish home game will be streamed exclusively online. NBC has moved games to cable channels USA Network and NBC Sports and in prior seasons.
