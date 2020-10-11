The last time the Fighting Irish had two players eclipse the century mark rushing in a game was in the 49-14 romp over USC in 2017 when running back Josh Adams produced 191 yards and quarterback Brandon Wimbush 106.

Tennessee entered the Oct. 10 weekend tied with Notre Dame with eight straight wins, but the Volunteers lost at No. 3 Georgia, 44-21.

9 Consecutive wins by Notre Dame, dating back to the final six games last season, which is now tied with Air Force for the longest current streak in the 130-school Football Bowl Subdivision. However, the Falcons don’t play again until Oct. 24 at San Jose State, meaning a win by Notre Dame over Louisville (0-3 in the ACC) next week would put the Irish at No. 1 with 10.

21 Victories in a row at home by Notre Dame, which trails only No. 1 Clemson (25) for the most in the country. It also is the second longest in the 90-year history of Notre Dame Stadium, which opened in 1930. The record is 28 from 1942-50.





27 Straight wins over unranked opponents by Notre Dame, which is two short of the school record 29 set from 1990-94. It is second currently also to Alabama, which has not experienced such a defeat since 2007 and is closing in on 100.





28 Games out of 29 under third-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea where the opposition did not score more than 30 points, with last year’s 45-14 loss at Michigan the lone exception. In the three previous years from 2015-17 it had occurred 12 times — and seven times alone in 2014.

Considering that on this same week No. 2 Alabama had to win a 63-48 shootout against Ole Miss, No. 4 Florida lost 41-38 to Texas A&M and No. 8 North Carolina survived a 56-45 contest with Virginia Tech, limiting opponents to 30 or fewer points in today’s game is not always as easy as it might sound.





60 Career touchdown passes by fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book after completing short scoring tosses to freshman tight end Michael Mayer and junior wide receiver Braden Lenzy against Florida State. That ties him with Jimmy Clausen (2007-09) for third place on the school’s all-time chart, and is just one behind his current offensive coordinator and position coach Tommy Rees (2010-13).

Brady Quinn (2003-06) at this point might be too far ahead to surpass with his 95.





107 Receiving yards by fifth-year senior Javon McKinley on five catches. He had totaled only 12 career receptions entering the Florida State contest, and merely one this year.

It was the first Notre Dame game where the Irish had two 100-yard rushers (Williams and Tyree) and a 100-yard receiver since the 38-36 loss at Stanford in the 2015 regular season finale, when running back Josh Adams and quarterback DeShone Kizer had 168 and 128 yards on the ground, respectively, while wideout Will Fuller totaled 136 yards receiving.





353 Yards rushing by Notre Dame, which was the most in a game since … well, when Florida State last visited Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 10, 2018. That's when Dexter Williams’ 202 yards rushing led a 365-yard ground attack during a 42-13 victory versus the Seminoles en route to the College Football Playoff. That was a career high for Williams — just like another Williams (no relation), Kyren, had with 185 against Florida State two years later.