Notre Dame finishes in top 10 of AP and Coaches polls
With Georgia crowned as college football’s national champion Monday night, the final Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches polls were released Tuesday.
Notre Dame found itself inside the top 10 at the end of a second consecutive season.
The AP ranked the Irish (11-2) at No. 8 in its final poll for the 2021 season. The Coaches Poll slated Notre Dame one spot lower at No. 9.
Notre Dame has finished ranked among the top 12 teams in the country in both polls in each of the last five seasons. Notre Dame’s previous four AP poll finishes include No.5 for the 2020 season, No. 12 for 2019, No. 5 for 2018 and No. 11 for 2017. The previous four final Coaches polls pegged the Irish at No. 5 for 2020, No. 11 for 2019, No. 5 for 2018 and No. 11 for 2017.
Inside ND Sports’ Eric Hansen is an AP voter. His final poll has been included below as well.
Final AP Poll
1. Georgia (14-1)
2. Alabama (13-2)
3. Michigan (12-2)
4. Cincinnati (13-1)
5. Baylor (12-2)
6. Ohio State (11-2)
7. Oklahoma State (12-2)
8. Notre Dame (11-2)
9. Michigan State (11-2)
10. Oklahoma (11-2)
11. Ole Miss (10-3)
12. Utah (10-4)
13. Pittsburgh (11-3)
14. Clemson (10-3)
15. Wake Forest (11-3)
16. Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1)
17. Houston (12-2)
18. Kentucky (10-3)
19. Brigham Young (10-3)
20. North Carolina State (9-3)
21. Arkansas (9-4)
22. Oregon (10-4)
23. Iowa (10-4)
24. Utah State (11-3)
25. San Diego State (12-2)
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1.
Eric Hansen's AP Poll
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Cincinnati
4. Michigan
5. Baylor
6. Oklahoma State
7. Ohio State
8. Notre Dame
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. Michigan State
12. Utah
13. BYU
14. Pittsburgh
15. Arkansas
16. Louisiana-Lafayette
17. Clemson
18. Wisconsin
19. Oregon
20. Texas A&M (8-4)
21. Wake Forest
22. NC State
23. Kentucky
24. Purdue (9-4)
25. Houston
Final Coaches Poll
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan
4. Cincinnati
5. Ohio State
6. Baylor
7. Oklahoma State
8. Michigan State
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Pittsburgh
14. Wake Forest
15. Kentucky
16. Clemson
17. Houston
18. Louisiana-Lafayette
19. NC State
20. Arkansas
21. Oregon
22. BYU
23. Iowa
24. Utah State
25 Texas A&M
Others receiving votes: San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports