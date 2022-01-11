Notre Dame finishes in top 10 of AP and Coaches polls

With Georgia crowned as college football’s national champion Monday night, the final Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches polls were released Tuesday.

Notre Dame found itself inside the top 10 at the end of a second consecutive season.

The AP ranked the Irish (11-2) at No. 8 in its final poll for the 2021 season. The Coaches Poll slated Notre Dame one spot lower at No. 9.

Notre Dame has finished ranked among the top 12 teams in the country in both polls in each of the last five seasons. Notre Dame’s previous four AP poll finishes include No.5 for the 2020 season, No. 12 for 2019, No. 5 for 2018 and No. 11 for 2017. The previous four final Coaches polls pegged the Irish at No. 5 for 2020, No. 11 for 2019, No. 5 for 2018 and No. 11 for 2017.

Inside ND Sports’ Eric Hansen is an AP voter. His final poll has been included below as well.