Notre Dame has filled a vacancy on Matt Balis' strength and conditioning staff.

Georgia Tech assistant strength coach Kyle Seger is coming to Notre Dame to take a similar role, a source confirmed to Rivals. The news was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Seger replaces Robert Stiner, who was hired Jan. 16 as USC's director of football performance. Stiner came to Notre Dame in 2018 and previously worked under Balis at Mississippi State from 2012-13.

Seger spent 2019-20 at Georgia Tech as a player development coach and 2017-18 at Temple as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant. He is a Huntingburg, Ind. native and played defensive end for Ball State from 2012-16. He began his career as a walk-on.