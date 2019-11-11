Reality of a rebuild for Notre Dame became a little more palpable Monday night when the unranked (for now) Tennessee Volunteers knocked off the No. 15 Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion, 74-63.

When Davis opened the first minute of the second half with back-to-back threes to provide a 42-28 cushion, the game was pretty much clinched. The largest lead came at 52-34 before Notre Dame came as close as 71-63 in the closing minute.

Tennessee's significant height advantage (see Three-Point Play) showed with a 55-28 advantage in rebounds while blocking 12 Irish shots to Notre Dame's one. A dominant performance by 6-2 Rennia Davis (33 points, including 5 of 9 from three, and 10 rebounds) propelled the Volunteers.

The Irish battled defensively, highlighted by limiting Tennessee to eight points and three field goals during a 10:02 stretch from 3:40 in the third quarter to 3:38 in the fourth, and generating 28 turnovers (compared to 12 by the Irish). But it wasn’t enough to overcome a poor shooting night in which Notre Dame was 22 of 70 (31.4 percent) from the floor.

Using vastly superior height, plus depth and experience, Tennessee controlled the contest despite the loss of leading scorer Zaay Green to an ACL injury during Saturday’s practice. The Volunteers led 21-14 after the first quarter, 36-28 at halftime and 60-47 after three quarters.





"We're moving forward, we're a work in progress, we know what we have to work on, we knew coming in what we have to work on," said Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw. "It's going to be like this all year long. We've got an incredibly tough schedule ... it's not going to get any easier for this team.

"We just need experience, and we're getting it every game. We're going to take our lumps early. Defensively we did some good things... we've just got to figure out how to convert it."

Notre Dame will host No. 16 Michigan State on Thursday night at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.





THREE-POINT PLAY

1.Can’t Teach Height

The size discrepancy was stark as every Tennessee starter was at least six feet tall, up to 6-5, while the 6-2 Brunelle was the lone Irish starter taller than 5-10.

It showed in the rebounding dominance, but just as significant was the Volunteers’ size also ran well, thus negating any perceived advantage Notre Dame might have had in the open court or fast break. Plus, if you can't rebound, there is no opportunity to create any fast-break buckets.





2. Brunelle Seeking Her Shooting Stroke

One of the nation's top recruits and pure shooters, Brunelle was 2 of 11 from three-point range in Notre Dame's first two contests, and then 2 of 11 versus the Volunteers despite some open looks.

Some of it for the former McDonald's All-American three-point champion can be chalked up to a freshman adjusting to the college game. However, she also is in an unfamiliar role on defense where because of her size she has to bang in the post, which takes her a little out of her comfort zone and could potentially be affecting her rhythm and flow on offense.

It will come in time, but this is the part of growing pains, especially when there is no established veteran ahead of her to allay some of the scoring need.

"Sam is putting a lot of pressure on herself," McGraw said. "She's going to hit her shots. I'm not worried about her."





3. Roster Replenishment

In addition to a lack of height, health setbacks to 6-3 junior Mikayla Vaughn (knee sprain) and sophomore guard Abby Prohaska (pulmonary embolism), have left the Irish with basically six scholarship players, with senior and former walk-on guard Kaitlin Cole the next option.

On Wednesday, the Irish will receive an influx of incoming talent with at least four players expected to sign, including some size with 6-5 Natalija Marshall and 6-2 Madeline Westbeld to complement guard Allison Campbell and Alasia Hayes. Westbeld and Campbell are ranked No. 23 and No. 25 by ESPN HoopGurlz, respectively, while Marshall is No. 32 and as high as No. 19 by Prospects Nation. Hayes is No. 44 on ESPN's 2020 team.

The crown jewel the Irish need and awaiting word on is Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who will decide among Iowa, Iowa State and the Irish. Clark is ranked the nation's No. 4 player by ESPN and No. 7 by PN.