Notre Dame Tradition Impresses 2021 OL Noah Josey
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) offensive lineman Noah Josey was at Notre Dame on Sunday, and the nation's No. 8 guard really enjoyed his time in South Bend.
Notre Dame was a very unique visit for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound class of 2021 prospect.
"Notre Dame wasn’t like any other place I’ve been to," Josey told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "The traditional style of the whole program is definitely different but I liked it. The campus was beautiful and so was the stadium."
