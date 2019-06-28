Notre Dame Stands Out To 2021 Rivals100 OL Donovan Jackson
Houston (Texas) Episcopal class of 2021 offensive lineman Donovan Jackson has seen his recruitment absolutely blow up this offseason. He's landed more than a dozen offers from big time programs.
One of his most recent offers came from Notre Dame in May, and it was a school that excited Jackson.
"Having multiple educators in my family, Notre Dame is a school that stood out for me from the bat," Jackson said. "It's been a school I've wanted to pursue. My family and I talked to Coach [Jeff] Quinn on the phone, and he said it's not just a you decision, it's a family decision. It was a great conversation.
"His message was that Notre Dame is a place where you get a great education and great football. He develops linemen and puts them in the League."
