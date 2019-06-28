Houston (Texas) Episcopal class of 2021 offensive lineman Donovan Jackson has seen his recruitment absolutely blow up this offseason. He's landed more than a dozen offers from big time programs.

One of his most recent offers came from Notre Dame in May, and it was a school that excited Jackson.

"Having multiple educators in my family, Notre Dame is a school that stood out for me from the bat," Jackson said. "It's been a school I've wanted to pursue. My family and I talked to Coach [Jeff] Quinn on the phone, and he said it's not just a you decision, it's a family decision. It was a great conversation.

"His message was that Notre Dame is a place where you get a great education and great football. He develops linemen and puts them in the League."