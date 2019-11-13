After not signing anyone in the 2019 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and his staff needed to come up big on the 2020 recruiting trail. They didn’t necessarily come up big in volume on the first day of signing day (Nov. 13) with only two recruits, but they did add much-needed size. Inking their National Letters of Intent were 6-8 forward Elijah Taylor from powerful Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, and 6-9 forward Matt Zona from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J.

Matt Zona (left) and Elijah Taylor (right) signed with Notre Dame on Wednesday and will enroll next season. (Twitter@Matt Zona, Rivals.com)

The Fighting Irish also remained in the hunt for the top “big” figure on their 2020 board, 7-1, 265 center Hunter Dickinson from famed DeMatha High School, where Brey also graduated. Most projections have had Dickinson, Rivals’ No. 37-ranked prospect nationally, heading to the University of Michigan. Not allowed to comment on any players until they actually sign, the Irish head coach did maintain that the staff is still active with 2020 recruiting. Both Taylor and Zona fit the profile of the typical Notre Dame basketball recruit — academically inclined four- or five-year players who don’t necessarily arrive as instant impact prospects (current preseason first-team All-ACC pick and senior John Mooney was No. 144 by Rivals in 2016, and 2017 All-American Bonzie Colson was No. 145 in 2014) but can be molded into productive, effective players as they progress in their career.

Taylor is described by Brey as “ a really gifted student, a creative kid. A degree from this place is important.” Zona was interested in Ivy League schools as well. From a basketball perspective, Brey compared Taylor to 2007-11 Fighting Irish front-line starter Tyrone Nash, who also was 6-8 and a southpaw. Nash could play in the low post yet also bring the ball up. He scored 725 points during his college career and still plays professionally in Germany. “You will see his body, see how he moves and then talk to him and go, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Ty Nash again!'" Brey said. " Coach (Ryan) Ayers recruited him and the first time I saw him in July, I said, ‘Its Ty Nash.’ He moves like that, he’s a lefty, he’s got a great build, just a glowing personality.”