Notre Dame Men's Basketball Signs Two
After not signing anyone in the 2019 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and his staff needed to come up big on the 2020 recruiting trail.
They didn’t necessarily come up big in volume on the first day of signing day (Nov. 13) with only two recruits, but they did add much-needed size.
Inking their National Letters of Intent were 6-8 forward Elijah Taylor from powerful Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, and 6-9 forward Matt Zona from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J.
The Fighting Irish also remained in the hunt for the top “big” figure on their 2020 board, 7-1, 265 center Hunter Dickinson from famed DeMatha High School, where Brey also graduated.
Most projections have had Dickinson, Rivals’ No. 37-ranked prospect nationally, heading to the University of Michigan. Not allowed to comment on any players until they actually sign, the Irish head coach did maintain that the staff is still active with 2020 recruiting.
Both Taylor and Zona fit the profile of the typical Notre Dame basketball recruit — academically inclined four- or five-year players who don’t necessarily arrive as instant impact prospects (current preseason first-team All-ACC pick and senior John Mooney was No. 144 by Rivals in 2016, and 2017 All-American Bonzie Colson was No. 145 in 2014) but can be molded into productive, effective players as they progress in their career.
Taylor is described by Brey as “ a really gifted student, a creative kid. A degree from this place is important.” Zona was interested in Ivy League schools as well.
From a basketball perspective, Brey compared Taylor to 2007-11 Fighting Irish front-line starter Tyrone Nash, who also was 6-8 and a southpaw. Nash could play in the low post yet also bring the ball up. He scored 725 points during his college career and still plays professionally in Germany.
“You will see his body, see how he moves and then talk to him and go, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Ty Nash again!'" Brey said. " Coach (Ryan) Ayers recruited him and the first time I saw him in July, I said, ‘Its Ty Nash.’ He moves like that, he’s a lefty, he’s got a great build, just a glowing personality.”
Especially gratifying to Brey is landing a Philadelphia player from the public league, where Taylor has been part of three consecutive PIAA Boys’ 4A Championships. Previous Notre Dame products from Philadelphia did not come from public leagues, including 2013-17 guard Steve Vasturia (St. Joseph’s Prep) and 2004-08 forward Rob Kurz (Germantown Academy and Penn Charter).
Brey offered Taylor on the spot when he saw him compete. With Zona, it took a little more time, and it was later in the process that more than mid-majors started to warm to him. Penn State and Rutgers were Notre Dame’s main competition.
A third-team All-North New Jersey pick last year, Zona led 27-4 Bergen Catholic to the Non-Public “A” state title, scoring 17 points in the championship game. Brey views him as perhaps a hybrid of Mooney and 2014-18 center Martin Geben.
“He can shoot it out there for a big guy,” Brey said. “He’s already about 230 pounds. Both of these kids have great physical frames already. It’s not like we have to try to put 20 pounds on them for them to be ready to play like we did with a Rob Kurz or [current sophomore) Nate Laszewski.
“He’s not going to play above the rim — he’s not Mooney in that way. He doesn’t bounce up there, but he’s got great hands, he’s good with the ball and he’s a big who can shoot it out there. And he’s tough. There’s a toughness about both of them.
“These are two I-95 (corridor) guys that have played high-level basketball throughout their high school careers.”
No guards were or are expected be signed this cycle even though starters Rex Pflueger and T.J. Gibbs are in their final year of eligibility.
That’s because after this season Prentiss Hubb and Dane Goodwin still have two years of eligibility remaining, while Robby Carmody and Stanford transfer Cormac Ryan (who started for the Cardinal last season) have three.
Ineligible as a transfer this season, Ryan underwent hernia surgery this summer but is slated to begin practicing with the team next week.
