Friday Recruiting Nuggets
After spending the week on the road in Central Florida and talking to various sources, I have some detailed recruiting nuggets for subscribers to feast on.
*** Obviously, Chris Tyree is at the top of Notre Dame’s running back board. This has been mentioned several times at BGI, but the Irish would like to add a quicker, more dynamic back (like Tyree) and pair him with a bigger, physical back. The top options for the bigger back are Tirek Murphy and DeaMontae Trayanum. Both Tyree and Trayanum will be officially visiting Notre Dame for the weekend of June 21-23. (Smart move, Notre Dame coaches.)
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news