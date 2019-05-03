After spending the week on the road in Central Florida and talking to various sources, I have some detailed recruiting nuggets for subscribers to feast on.

*** Obviously, Chris Tyree is at the top of Notre Dame’s running back board. This has been mentioned several times at BGI, but the Irish would like to add a quicker, more dynamic back (like Tyree) and pair him with a bigger, physical back. The top options for the bigger back are Tirek Murphy and DeaMontae Trayanum. Both Tyree and Trayanum will be officially visiting Notre Dame for the weekend of June 21-23. (Smart move, Notre Dame coaches.)