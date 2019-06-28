News More News
football

Friday Recruiting Notebook

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blake Fisher with Notre Dame OL coach Jeff Quinn during a campus visit

The Friday Recruiting Notebook at Blue & Gold Illustrated has notes on 2021 OL commit Blake Fisher, latest at the wide receiver position, recaps the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, and more.

