Friday Recruiting Notebook
The Friday Recruiting Notebook at Blue & Gold Illustrated has notes on 2021 OL commit Blake Fisher, latest at the wide receiver position, recaps the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, and more.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news