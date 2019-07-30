News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 09:04:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's 19 For '19: No. 3, Wide Receiver Chase Claypool

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

WHY CHASE CLAYPOOL IS RANKED NO. 3 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

Upon further review of Clemson’s 30-3 College Football Playoff victory against his then 12-0 Fighting Irish, head coach Brian Kelly was far more encouraged about Notre Dame’s chances of continuing to rise as a top-10/Playoff caliber program than he was after losing 42-14 to Alabama in the 2013 BCS Championship.

The lines are much better fortified, the overall depth is far stronger and the infrastructure is at peak support.

“They had a couple of elite playmakers who made outstanding plays against us,” Kelly reflected on the Clemson loss. “We are now a player here or there away from being at an elite football level. …This should be much more about carrying on where we left off.”

Some might contend that those players at the skill positions will be arriving in 2020 with the likes of No. 1-ranked all-purpose back and speedster Chris Tyree and five-star wideout Jordan Johnson. But What’s Important Now (WIN) is 2019 — and there might be no one on this year’s roster more capable of filling the playmaker role than senior wide receiver Claypool.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

Wrrrujhfdqsg83zbhzlc
Chase Claypool is aspiring to pick up where Miles Boykin left off, and then some. (Photo by Bill Panzica)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}