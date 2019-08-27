Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame's Next Step(s) In 2019
The 2019 college football season will mark the 50th anniversary of Notre Dame ending its policy of not going to bowl games from 1925-68.We bring this up because of the remarkable demarcation and, u...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news