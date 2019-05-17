Friday Recruiting Notebook
The Friday Recruiting Notebook at Blue & Gold Illustrated details some of the latest news and notes on the recruiting trail for the Fighting Irish.
MITCHELL MELTON UPDATE
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel outside linebacker Mitchell Melton greatly impressed me when watching his practice on Wednesday. His size, speed, and athleticism give him excellent positional versatility at the next level. I could legitimately see him playing inside linebacker, outside linebacker, defensive end, or flex tight end.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news