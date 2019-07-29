WHY JULIAN OKWARA IS RANKED NO. 4 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

Next to a franchise/stud quarterback, there might not be a more coveted (and rarer) figure on a football team than a supreme, game-changing pass rusher along the edge.

That is why Okwara is so high in this countdown, even though classmate Khalid Kareem (No. 8) could prove to be just as, if not more, effective with his all-around game in 2019. It even feels a little hypocritical to not combine the Kareem/Okwara tandem the way I did with the safety duo of Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman at Nos. 6-5 because of how virtually impossible it is to separate them.