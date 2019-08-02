10 This will be head coach Brian Kelly’s 10th season with the Fighting Irish, a number reached previously only by Notre Dame’s football coaching Mount Rushmore of Knute Rockne (13 years), Frank Leahy (11), Ara Parseghian (11) and Lou Holtz (11). His current contract runs through the 2021 campaign, which would tie him with Rockne for the longest tenure, but Kelly also told Blue & Gold Illustrated earlier this summer that an extension of at least two years also has been in the works.

9 Ranking of the Fighting Irish in the Coaches Poll released this week. The highest Notre Dame began in Kelly’s first nine seasons at Notre Dame by the Associated Press (which will be released later this month) was No. 10 in 2016 — the year the Fighting Irish finished 4-8. Generally, No. 9 is the popular number in 2019. Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports and Phil Steele’s all had Kelly’s troops at No. 9, while a fourth major outlet, Street & Smith’s, predicted them No. 7.

Notre Dame will attempt to finish in the top 10 in consecutive years for the first time since 1992-93. (Bill Panzica)

8 Byes, or not playing the week prior to facing Notre Dame, that the 2019 opposition have this season. It begins with Louisville in the Sept. 2 Labor Day opener, but also includes New Mexico (Sept. 14), Bowling Green (Oct. 5), USC (Oct. 12), Virginia Tech (Nov. 2), Duke (Nov. 9), Navy (Nov. 16) and Boston College (Nov. 23). Notre Dame’s two byes this season will be Sept. 14 and Oct. 19, the latter sandwiched in between the USC and Michigan games. Also this will be only the ninth time in its history the Irish will not have back-to-back road outings.



7 Starters returning on offense, which is expected to be the team strength this season the way defense was last year. The seven are comprised of quarterback Ian Book, receivers Chase Claypool and Chris Finke, and offensive linemen Robert Hainsey (right tackle), Tommy Kraemer (right guard), Liam Eichenberg (left tackle) and Aaron Banks (left guard), who is coming off summer foot surgery and might be limited early in camp. Technically, junior tight end Cole Kmet also might be classified as a returning starter because in double tight end alignments he started seven times with Alize Mack. But Kmet had only 357 snaps to Mack’s 652. Plus, Banks, who started only six times, had more snaps as a guard with 492 — which is why the word “starter” can sometimes be nebulous.

6 Starters back on defense: ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, linebacker Asmar Bilal (rover last year), safeties Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman, and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. The unit has no starting experience at tackle, where it lost a first-round selection in Jerry Tillery, is in complete reconstruction at linebacker minus 2017-18 mainstays Drue Tranquill and Te'von Coney, and needs to replace a consensus All-American cornerback in Julian Love. On the bright side, the top Notre Dame defense over nearly the past 40 years (the 2012 unit) went into the year needing to replace a three-year starting lineman (Ethan Johnson), a Freshman All-American pass rushing terror (Aaron Lynch), a top edge player at linebacker (Darius Fleming) who was drafted, both cornerbacks (Robert Blanton and Gary Gray) and a first-round safety (Harrison Smith).

