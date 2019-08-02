Brian Kelly touched on numerous topics on Friday prior to the team's opening practice this Sunday. (Vince DeDario)

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Friday afternoon to preview training camp that begins Sunday morning at Culver Academies. Here are 10 prime takeaways:

1. Injury Update Is Positive All 85 scholarship players plus 29 walk-ons are pretty much good to go. • Senior Chase Claypool, the top returning receiver, had off-season ankle surgery but is cleared to play. He will likely be held back some the first week at Culver (Aug. 4-8) before getting worked back into peak form for the Sept. 2 opener at Louisville. • Junior left guard Aaron Banks had foot surgery but “came out wonderfully,” per Kelly, and has been fully cleared. • Fifth-year senior center/guard Trevor Ruhland was the top question mark this summer while dealing with knee issues, but progressed extremely well and should become a factor in the interior. • Fifth-year senior Shaun Crawford (ACL) and senior corner Donte Vaughn (torn labrum) both have been cleared to play after sitting out the spring. • Sophomore nose guard Ja’Mion Franklin, who torn his quad tendon at Wake Forest last September, has been cleared, while freshman defensive tackle Hunter Spears “has had a good summer for us.”

2. Kelly Remains Non-Committal On Kevin Austin Rumors have circulated since the spring that the sophomore wide receiver might be sidelined the first month — a la senior running back Dexter Williams last year — for an unspecified reason. When asked about Austin’s status and whether he would be available in September, Kelly replied: “He’s still on our team but it’s a day-to-day process with him.” The reply mirrors the ones he had for Williams last year.

3. Troy Pride Jr. Starting Off At Boundary Cornerback While Cross-Training The senior All-American candidate played the field side last year, opposite consensus All-American Julian Love. With Love now in the NFL, Pride’s experience and production last season is deemed more valuable on the shorter side of the field. “It just makes sense to get a guy like Troy Pride who’s had the most experience in there, but we want to keep our options open," Kelly said. "We need to develop more than just Troy Pride because we’re going to be doing some different things at that corner position.”

4. Finding Answers At Linebacker Replacing the tandem of Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney might be the tallest order on the team, with the competition expected to be on-going — and now expanding with junior Drew White (out the last 13 spring practices with an injury) and four freshmen. Competing at Mike are fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal, the starting rover last year, plus sophomores Shayne Simon and Bo Bauer, while junior Jordan Genmark-Heath and sophomore Jack Lamb appear to be the front-runners at Buck (although Simon could cross-train there). Junior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and sophomore Paul Moala are vying for snaps at rover. “Drew would definitely be in that mix,” Kelly said. “We think J.D. Bertrand is physically able to be thrown into that mix as well … I have worked our schedule to make sure we get more work for key reads for our linebackers, to see them flow to the football. That’s an important part of our evaluation.”