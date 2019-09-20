Somewhat lost amid the 66-14 rout of New Mexico last weekend was maybe the best career performance by graduate student and Buck linebacker Asmar Bilal .

It was never a secret that the linebacker corps was going to be the No. 1 question mark for the Irish in 2019 after graduating the highly productive 2017-18 tandem of Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney . That is why 2018 starting rover Bilal was shifted first to Mike and then eventually Buck. Six players are vying for time on the inside, with Bilal at Buck and junior Drew White at Mike the lead figures for now. The preference for Kelly is to have an established duo on the inside.

"So now he's bringing along some of the things that he was lacking experientially in terms of playing the position. We're starting to see that. That's coming.”

“His lines were better to the football,” said head coach Brian Kelly . “He's really getting to that point where he's playing and closing space to the football with really high level elite traits … the guy's got traits, physical traits.

His eight tackles (seven solo) doubled what everyone else produced, but specifically he made strong reads and closed on the ball well, highlighted by two stops behind the line of scrimmage.

“We're going to keep on letting this thing play out until we find them, and when we find them we'll have two really good players in there,” Kelly said.



The ultimate test is this weekend at No. 3 Georgia, which boasts one of the nation’s premier offensive lines and a depth-laden backfield that has helped it rank No. 8 nationally in yards rushing per game (286.7).

Conversely, among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, the Fighting Irish run defense is No. 120 (230.5 per contest). It is a primary reason why the Bulldogs are a two-touchdown favorite at home.

“I try to stay away from the noise,” said the 6-2, 227-pound Bilal. “I haven't really heard much of the noise …it's just like any other faceless, nameless opponent. We're just preparing like any other game at this point.”

In his five seasons, there have been less than a handful of occasions where Bilal has been brought out to speak with reporters, so talking about this week’s contest is not really in his wheelhouse.

Question: Is this your least favorite part of football when you have to come out and do this once a year?

Bilal: Probably.

Question: What's the next worst?

Bilal: I don't know. The rest of it is fun.

While the physical traits of Bilal have not been in question, the issue has centered more on instincts. However, the combination of having played all three linebacker position, plus taking fewer classes (three) while enrolled in graduate studies after receiving his degree in sociology is aiding his development.

“I am able to focus more on football,” he said of his course load. “It's always challenging at the beginning and learning a new position. But from my experience from the rover, to Mike, now to Buck, I feel like I got a better understanding of the game conceptually.”

Also helping is maintaining regular communication with two-time captain Tranquill, who likewise made the shift from rover (2017) to Buck (2018) and is now with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He did all the things at a successful level, and just to have him in my corner and to coach me up is great,” Bilal said.

The performance versus New Mexico was a successful pop quiz to prepare for this week’s major exam.

“I felt free. I felt comfortable… just relying on the preparation,” said Bilal of last week. “We had a great few weeks of preparation there and it’s just execute at this point.”

Similar execution and victory at Georgia could make him a media favorite. It’s a sacrifice he’d be willing to make.