The Irish went four straight years from 2013-16 without a turnover in the opener, but did have one interception versus Temple and Michigan in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and then a lost fumble by senior quarterback Ian Book in the second quarter versus Louisville.

3 Turnovers committed by Notre Dame in the last seven openers since 2013, a laudable feat considering sloppiness often is a hallmark in first games (it had five turnovers in the 2011 opening game loss to USF).

4 Straight years Notre Dame scored a touchdown on its opening possession to begin a season, navigating 75 yards on six plays in 2:21 versus the Cardinals for a quick 7-0 advantage, capped by a three-yard run by sophomore power back Jahmir Smith. The Fighting Irish had also marched 75 yards in just 1:25 last year versus Michigan, 70 yards in 33 seconds against Temple in 2017 and 78 yards in 2:32 at Texas in 2016.

In four straight years prior from 2012-15, Notre Dame tallied two touchdowns apiece in the first quarter — and did so again for a third straight year at Louisville, or seven of the last eight seasons.





7 First-time starters for Notre Dame on offense, defense and among kicking specialists. On offense they were sophomores Jarrett Patterson at center and Lawrence Keys III at slot. Defensively it was four juniors: tackles Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Mike linebacker Drew White and rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Freshman punter Jay Bramblett, who also doubles as the holder on placekicks, likewise made his starting debut.

Owusu-Koramoah recorded nine tackles, two for loss, in his starting debut. However, receiving the game ball was sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble (three catches, 49 yards and a touchdown), who saw his first action in a Notre Dame uniform.





10 Consecutive games lost by Louisville — the longest current losing streak in the nation. Rutgers had entered the season with the previous high at 11 but opened its campaign with a 48-21 win over UMass.





14-4 Notre Dame record in night openers, which began with a 19-13 loss at SMU in 1956 on its way to a 2-8 record. The Fighting Irish then won eight straight from 1974-96 before falling at Nebraska in 2001. With the win at Louisville it is now 6-3 is such games since the turn of the century, and 3-1 under head coach Brian Kelly.

The game at Louisville was the ninth night opener in the first 20 years of the 21st century after having nine in all the 20th century.