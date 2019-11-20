The Notre Dame-Boston College series often has been referred to as college football’s “Catholic Super Bowl” or “Holy War” because they are the lone two schools of that faith represented in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision.

One of the tiresome clichés annually heard, especially when Notre Dame has its struggles in a given year is, “Playing Notre Dame is like the Super Bowl for the other team.”

Over the past 20 years, 23 Boston College linemen have been drafted by the NFL, 15 of them in the top three rounds, most recently offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom (first round) and defensive end Zach Allen (third round) this past spring, and rush end Harold Landry (second round) in 2018.

Although Boston College’s two most esteemed current players in the NFL are quarterback Matt Ryan (Atlanta) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (Carolina), it is along the lines where the Eagles have forged their identity.

Whatever the title of the series might be, it’s a red-letter game for the Eagles. Even though head coach Brian Kelly holds a 5-0 ledger at Notre Dame against the flagship college football program from his home state, he respects the physical mentality the Eagles consistently bring.

“They have certainly a reputation of being a physical football team,” Kelly said. “Going back to Coach [Tom] Coughlin, they have either turned out great defensive players or obviously the tight ends, quarterbacks … It's always been a program that has turned out really fine players year in and year out, and an extremely competitive football team that can beat anybody on any given day.

"We certainly know the difference here when they're playing Notre Dame.”

A physical ground attack/offensive line remains the identity this year with the Eagles ranking No. 5 nationally in rushing yards per game (282.2), headlined by powerhouse running backs in 250-pound AJ Dillon (third nationally with 1,451 yards on the ground) and 240-pound David Bailey, who has added 765 yards rushing, or more than top Irish rusher Tony Jones Jr. (611).

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the massive link this year is on defense, where they lack game-changers up front in the mold of Allen, Landry, or from years past a B.J. Raji or Mathias Kiwanuka. The 2019 Eagles have abysmal rankings on that side of the ball among 130 FBS teams, including 91st against the run, 125th versus the pass and 128th overall while allowing 486.9 yards and 32.1 points per game.

Fueling the desire for the Eagles is becoming bowl eligible, where they are in jeopardy at 5-5 with road games remaining versus the Fighting Irish and Pitt.

If there is another program comparable to Boston College that Notre Dame often plays, it’s Pitt. The Panthers likewise are often outmatched in the game, but have a nasty history of playing well versus the Irish, including last year when a late Irish touchdown led to a 19-14 win at home.

Both teams have a healthy respect for Notre Dame but are not intimidated, taking on the personality of their coaches, Pat Narduzzi at Pitt and Steve Addazio at Boston College.

“You've got to go into that stadium with great confidence, and you've got to have a warrior mentality,” said Addazio, who was an assistant for the Irish from 1999-2001. “In your preparation when you play a team like Notre Dame, you've got to have great respect for them, and then you've got to have great preparation so you can have that warrior mentality.

“You've got to go in there with great confidence and understand that you're going to have to go the distance, four quarters, to beat that team on their home field. We're a very proud program here at Boston College, and we're going to go in there with great respect, and we're going to fight and go in there and play hard. Yeah, for sure."

Boston College had a six-game winning streak in this series from 2001-08, before Notre Dame won the next six from 2009-17 — so consider this season “the best of 13.”