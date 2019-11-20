For the second week in a row, No. 16 Notre Dame (8-2) will face a top-5 ranked ground attack when it hosts Boston College (5-5) on Senior Day the Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Although the Eagles are the fourth straight Fighting Irish opponent this November coming off a bye — and seventh overall — their disappointing campaign was compounded by a 38-31 loss at home on Nov. 9, the week before the Nov. 16 bye, to a reeling Florida State team that had just fired its head coach..

Bye weeks were of no help the past two weeks to Duke and Navy versus the Irish, who rolled to 38-7 and 52-20 blowouts, respectively. Another rout is anticipated with Notre Dame installed as a 19-point favorite, particularly because of the poor numbers by the Boston College defense.