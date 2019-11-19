Lou's Confessions: From These Ashes, Notre Dame's Seniors Rose
Senior Day this Saturday always becomes a time of reflection, but this particular year there’s a little more to it.As freshmen in 2016, the current seniors went through a horrific initiation into c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news