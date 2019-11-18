For the seventh and final time this regular season — and fourth consecutive game this month — No. 15 Notre Dame (8-2) will be facing a team coming off a bye. This time it is Boston College (5-5), who lost 38-31 to Florida State in its most recent contest (Nov. 9). Our Top 5 Topics from the Monday conference with head coach Brian Kelly include:

Shaun Crawford intercepted two passes in Notre Dame's 49-20 win at Boston College in 2017. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)

1. Maintaining Physicality/Winning The Line Of Scrimmage Last week Notre Dame faced the nation’s No. 1 rushing team when Navy entered the contest averaging 357.9 yards per game. While building a 38-0 lead, the Fighting Irish held the Midshipmen to 79 yards on 29 carries before Navy added the window dressing 202 rushing yards thereafter in the 52-20 Irish romp. Navy still remains No. 1 at 349.3 — and now Boston College enters ranked No. 5 with a 282.2 average on the ground. Whereas the Midshipmen relied a lot on option and finesse, the Eagles are more downhill oriented with, 250-pound AJ Dillon and 240-pound David Bailey. The grandson of former Notre Dame All-American receiver and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Thom Gatewood (1969-71), Dillon is third nationally in rushing yardage gained this season with 1,451, while Bailey has 765. This is as meat-and-potatoes football as it gets. “Again, from our perspective, it's continue to execute at a high level offensively, control the line of scrimmage as best we can against a team that really wants to assert themselves in running the football,” Kelly summarized. “Should be a great matchup for our football team.”

2. Senior Day

As freshmen, this group endured the throes of a miserable 4-8 campaign, but since then has been a top-10 regular while producing a 30-6 mark and a berth to the four-team College Football Playoff last season. Kelly refers to it as “residual benefits." “They didn't seem to be benefits at the time, but they learned quite a bit from [2016] in terms of the preparation and the locker room, and all the things that are necessary to continue to build on your culture,” Kelly said. “Some of those guys are leaders today that have been able to make sure that no one takes our process for granted, and that you continue to work on it every day. So that experience definitely benefited those guys in their senior year.”

3. Ian Book Going Away From The Script...Or Not Always By The Book Since the fourth quarter of the dramatic comeback win against Virginia Tech on Nov. 2, the senior quarterback has excelled as a runner and passer. According to Kelly, some of can be attributed to making adjustments in practice where the offense is scripting less and operating more on feel than in a robotic sense. “Ian is getting plays from the sideline and getting it in much more of a game-like fashion instead of just standing there and getting it off a script and almost it being formulated for him," Kelly explained. "We wanted it to be one where he had to see it, digest it, and then we would coach it after the fact in film study. “Because it seemed to me that we look great in practice because he already had the answers to the test … He had to show us the work by going through all the progressions before he saw it. He did not know what the play was. I think that's really helped him decipher what's going on and what he's seeing out there." Quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees has also changed up some of the “pass pictures” for him. “We felt like we needed to do a better job coaching, quite frankly,” Kelly said. “Too good of a player and he wasn't playing to the level that he's capable of playing. We needed to take a good, hard look at how we were coaching him. It's benefited him and he's playing the way he should be playing.”