Brian Kelly & Co. appear to be back to their “Mr. November” ways.

Aided significantly by the 11th-hour, galvanizing and season-defining 87-yard, 18-play touchdown drive to defeat Virginia Tech 21-20 in the closing seconds on Nov. 2, Notre Dame now has won seven consecutive games in November: 4-0 last season and 3-0 so far this year.

This is especially pertinent because during the five-year stretch from 2013-17, Kelly and his staff were frequently criticized about the team sputtering to the finish line in the final month, producing a 9-12 record in November during those five seasons. Many different rationalizations were offered, from academic workload fatigue to travel schedules, and some were reasonable