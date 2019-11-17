News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 10:58:49 -0600') }} football Edit

3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

3 OBSERVATIOS

Brian Kelly & Co. appear to be back to their “Mr. November” ways.

Aided significantly by the 11th-hour, galvanizing and season-defining 87-yard, 18-play touchdown drive to defeat Virginia Tech 21-20 in the closing seconds on Nov. 2, Notre Dame now has won seven consecutive games in November: 4-0 last season and 3-0 so far this year.

This is especially pertinent because during the five-year stretch from 2013-17, Kelly and his staff were frequently criticized about the team sputtering to the finish line in the final month, producing a 9-12 record in November during those five seasons. Many different rationalizations were offered, from academic workload fatigue to travel schedules, and some were reasonable

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}