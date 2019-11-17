3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction
3 OBSERVATIOS
Brian Kelly & Co. appear to be back to their “Mr. November” ways.
Aided significantly by the 11th-hour, galvanizing and season-defining 87-yard, 18-play touchdown drive to defeat Virginia Tech 21-20 in the closing seconds on Nov. 2, Notre Dame now has won seven consecutive games in November: 4-0 last season and 3-0 so far this year.
This is especially pertinent because during the five-year stretch from 2013-17, Kelly and his staff were frequently criticized about the team sputtering to the finish line in the final month, producing a 9-12 record in November during those five seasons. Many different rationalizations were offered, from academic workload fatigue to travel schedules, and some were reasonable
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news