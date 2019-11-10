News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 10:51:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame 3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

3 Observations

Two years ago, Ed Orgeron was a dead-coach walking at LSU.

Remember how the Tigers finished 8-4 in 2016 and he was one of the top men on coaching hot seats in 2017?

That seat became an inferno in the first five games of 2017 when Dan Mullen’s Mississippi State Bulldogs crushed LSU 37-7. Two weeks later in Death Valley, LSU lost at home to Troy — no not the men of Troy from USC — but the Troy Trojans. There were reports then that Orgeron’s firing was imminent.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Today, his LSU Tigers are in the driver’s seat to advance to the College Football Playoff, if not the favorite to win the national title (I have a feeling that Michigan will be as ready for Ohio State this month as it was for Notre Dame, or as LSU was for Alabama after a long drought).

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}