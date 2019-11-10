3 Observations

Two years ago, Ed Orgeron was a dead-coach walking at LSU.

Remember how the Tigers finished 8-4 in 2016 and he was one of the top men on coaching hot seats in 2017?

That seat became an inferno in the first five games of 2017 when Dan Mullen’s Mississippi State Bulldogs crushed LSU 37-7. Two weeks later in Death Valley, LSU lost at home to Troy — no not the men of Troy from USC — but the Troy Trojans. There were reports then that Orgeron’s firing was imminent.