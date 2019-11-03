After scoring only 35 total points the past two weeks, Notre Dame needs to get right on offense. Part of it will depend on a new right side of the offensive line. Starting right guard Tommy Kraemer incurred a sprained MCL in the 45-14 loss at Michigan Oct. 26 that was expected to sideline him four to six weeks. Then on Notre Dame’s second series yesterday versus Virginia Tech, right tackle Robert Hainsey fractured his ankle and will undergo surgery this Thursday, shelving him for the balance of the season. Moving into their spots were fifth-year senior Trevor Ruhland (6-4, 292) at guard and junior Josh Lugg (6-7, 307) at tackle.

Trevor Ruhland (57) and Josh Lugg (left) comprise the new right side of the offensive line. (Andris Visockis)

Ruhland had been groomed to replace three-year starting center Sam Mustipher (2016-18), but last year he started five games at guard after an injury to Alex Bars and a temporary demotion of Kraemer.

However, a litany of major injuries to Ruhland, including a particularly ailing knee, left his football future in limbo this spring and summer. He was sidelined all of spring, and in the summer there was skepticism by the medical staff and head coach Brian Kelly that he would ever be able to play again. “This spring was very hard for me,” said Ruhland following yesterday’s 21-20 comeback win versus Virginia Tech. “I was coming in hopefully getting the starting center spot — waiting my four years for it — but injuries derailed that. “I am beat up, I am not going to lie to you. I have been told not to play, I shouldn’t play because I have the knee of an 80-year-old. I couldn’t give up. I came back for moments like this. … Everything is always better when you win. Your body feels better after a win. Food is better when you win.” “This was a conscious choice on his part even after medical intervention in the sense that this might not be the best decision for you down the road,” Kelly said. “But he wanted to do it. He’s taking care of himself, he’s kept himself ready and consequently he’s able to step in at a critical time when we need him and he came through for us. All the credit to him for getting himself mentally and physically.” The Irish head coach also was encouraged by Lugg’s performance in the first extended action of his career. The blocking on the perimeter overall needs upgrading, including the receivers and tight ends. Lugg and Ruhland had been the sixth and seventh options for the line, but now are starters. Kelly said junior Dillan Gibbons (6-4, 305) and sophomore John Dirksen (6-5, 309) would be the next choices at guard, which might be needed with Ruhland’s health status. “We'd like to keep him on a pitch count if we are able to do that,” said Kelly of Ruhland. “We'll evaluate both those guys as potential guys that may be able to step in and give him a blow here or there.” If a third tackle is needed, potentially starting left guard Aaron Banks could make the shift to the outside.

CORNER COVERAGE

Although there might have been some tentative plans to red-shirt senior Donte Vaughn this year to aid a rebuilding cornerback corps in 2020, the more pressing matter is to win in the here and now.

Thus, Vaughn started against Virginia Tech, his fifth contest this season, which makes him unable to apply for a fifth season. "That's a conversation that Donte and I had about playing this year and we wanted him to play, he wanted to play, so we were both on the same page for that," Kelly said. "We felt like Donte and Troy [Pride] gave us the best chance of winning this year. That's why both those guys are on the field. "As for next year, we'll get to that when we get to that. There are a number of things you can do to help young players from a defensive standpoint.” Headlining the crew will be sophomore TaRiq Bracy, who has seen extensive work this year. The staff opted for man-to-man coverage against Virginia Tech and specifically had wanted the 6-3 Vaughn’s length against Damon Hazelton, whereas Bracy is 5-10.

INJURY UPDATES