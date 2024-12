Notre Dame football held practice Monday, Dec. 30, ahead of Wednesday’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup with Georgia in the Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Watch some of Notre Dame’s defensive linemen, linebackers and quarterbacks in action.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured (left to right): Jack Kiser, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Dylan Devezin