3 Observations

Notre Dame had no business winning with three failed red-zone opportunities and losing the turnover battle — yet somehow did.

Notre Dame’s two prime strengths coming into this contest were it was No. 1 nationally in red-zone scoring (24 out of 24, with a remarkable 21 touchdowns) and No. 7 in turnover margin — whereas Virginia Tech was 117th out of 130 teams.

Thus, if you had told me to make a prediction prior to the contest with the knowledge that a) Notre Dame would fail to produce points three times in the red zone and b) have more turnovers (3-1 until the last play of the game) — including a 98-yard fumble return for a score by Virginia Tech — my take would have been a second straight defeat for the Irish.