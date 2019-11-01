TODD BURLAGE, Staff Writer

Notre Dame 30, Virginia Tech 20

Virginia Tech comes to Notre Dame off a bye week and as winners of three straight games. The biggest question for the Irish remains whether they can rebound from the 45-14 loss at Michigan last weekend. Notre Dame hasn't lost at home since Georgia won at the stadium in Game 2 of the 2017 season, and the current 15-game winning streak at home is the third longest since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930. The Hokies will be ornery, especially if dual-threat starting quarterback Hendon Hooker is healthy and finds a rhythm,, but the Irish survive.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST Notre Dame 42, Virginia Tech 21



One element that will help cure the offensive woes of Notre Dame is taking on a defense that is surrendering 400 yards per game. Whether you agree or disagree with the decision to keep Ian Book behind center, he should be able to take advantage of this youthful defense. Offensively, the Hokies should try to establish the run early and often, especially after watching the Michigan film from last week. The Irish will have plenty of opportunities to prove they can shut down the ground attack. They should be able to take advantage of the Hokies' inexperienced offensive line — which includes two true freshmen — and make life difficult for Hendon Hooker at QB. Notre Dame will put up points, and frankly I would be surprised if Virginia Tech gets to 21.

Brian Kelly's Irish lost at home to Virginia Tech in 2016 (above), but won in Blacksburg last year, 45-23. (Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports)

ANDREW MENTOCK, Staff Writer

Notre Dame 24, Virginia Tech 23 The Irish once again start slow after their devastating loss to Michigan. Virginia Tech is able to keep the Notre Dame offense at bay by mixing up blitzes and being physical at the line of scrimmage, a hallmark of long-time coordinator Bud Foster's defenses. Five different players from everywhere have recorded at least three sacks this year. The Hokies might even go into halftime with a lead — as Virginia did (17-14) on Sept. 28 — but the Irish find a way to pull it out in the end with a quality drive or two from quarterback Ian Book. Virginia Tech also goes a significant portion of the second half unable to move the ball as the Irish defense begins to regain its mojo.

MIKE SINGER Recruiting Insider

Notre Dame 27, Virginia Tech 10 After a slow start to the season that included a road loss to Boston College (35-28), not looking impressive in wins against Old Dominion and Furman at home, and an awful 45-10 loss at home versus Duke, the Hokies are on a three-game winning streak. Like many other opponents on the 2019 Irish schedule, Virginia Tech will face Notre Dame coming off a bye week as well. The Hokies don't do anything offensively that would give me concern, although Deshawn McClease is a workhorse at running back. They are averaging 40 points per game in the last three contests, but I believe Notre Dame’s defense will rise to the occasion after last week's meltdown. Offensively, I expect Notre Dame to play better than last week, which shouldn't be hard.

LOU SOMOGYI, Senior Editor