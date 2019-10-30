BlueAndGold

Virginia Tech Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

Led by redshirt junior running back Deshawn McClease, the Hokies running game has been solid, though not spectacular, ranking 53rd nationally with 175.1 rushing yards per game.

Through seven games, McClease was averaging 67.9 rushing yards per outing at a clip of 4.9 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns. He has eclipsed 100 yards twice this season, equaling his career best with 124 yards and a score on 12 carries in a 34-17 win over Rhode Island Oct. 12.