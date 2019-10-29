News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 12:11:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame 'Year 2' Travails At Quarterback

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

It is drilled into quarterbacks to go through their progressions when dropping back to pass.Unfortunately, progression at quarterback has been the single most baffling and frustrating element in Br...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}