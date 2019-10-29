Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame 'Year 2' Travails At Quarterback
It is drilled into quarterbacks to go through their progressions when dropping back to pass.Unfortunately, progression at quarterback has been the single most baffling and frustrating element in Br...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news