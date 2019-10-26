On the morning of today’s showdown between No. 8-ranked Notre Dame and No. 19 Michigan, the University of Michigan announced a home-and-home football series with Notre Dame agreed to in 2033 and 2034.

The Wolverines and Irish will renew their rivalry with games on Sept. 3, 2033, in Ann Arbor and Sept. 2, 2034, at Notre Dame.



This will be the third-longest hiatus in football between the two schools.

The longest was 35 years after a home-and-home series in 1942-43 the two schools split before meeting again in 1978. Since then, the two have met 32 times (not including tonight), with Notre Dame holding a 16-15-1 edge.

The two also had a 33-year lull from 1909 until 1942.

Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick released the following statement: “I want to thank [Michigan director of athletics] Warde [Manuel] and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh for helping us to secure the future of the series and for continuing to work with us as we look for additional dates when Notre Dame and Michigan might play.

“College football is at its best when its top programs square off. This is an example of that as are Notre Dame’s recently completed series with Georgia, future series against Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan State, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, and our annual rivalry games with USC and Stanford.

“Having played in 13 of America’s 20 largest markets during Coach [Brian] Kelly’s tenure, Notre Dame remains committed to the uniquely national schedule that has long defined us.”