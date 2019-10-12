3 Consecutive years Notre Dame has defeated USC, a first since 1999-2001 in head coach Bob Davie’s final three seasons with the Fighting Irish. The 91-game rivalry dates back to 1926. In 2017 the 49-14 victory was the largest against USC at Notre Dame Stadium, while last year’s 24-17 triumph in the regular season finale clinched a bid to the four-team College Football Playoff.

Tony Jones Jr. rushed for a career high 176 yards on 25 carries to lead the 308-yard ground attack in the 30-27 victory versus USC.

4 Turnovers committed by 5-1 Notre Dame through the halfway point of the 2019 regular season, with none against the Trojans when ball security especially became paramount. Entering next weekend (Oct. 19), the only Power 5 Conference schools (65 total) with fewer are Oregon State (2) and Utah (3). Alabama also has four. The school record for the Irish — when including bowl games as well — is 10 by the 1993 team that finished 11-1 and No. 2 in the country.

7-3 Record of head coach Brian Kelly against Notre Dame’s arch rival. His seven victories against the Trojans are the third most by a Notre Dame head coach, behind only Lou Holtz (9-1-1 from 1986-96) and Frank Leahy (8-1-1 from 1941-43 and 1946-53).

11 Tackles recorded by fifth-year senior Buck linebacker Asmar Bilal, eclipsing his previous career high of nine. His 35 tackles during the 5-1 start are third on the team, behind safety Alohi Gilman (38) and roverJeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (37).

17 Straight games USC has not won the turnover battle, according to media outlets that follow the Trojans. The last time was a 1-0 advantage in the 2018 season opener versus UNLV. Neither the Irish nor Trojans committed a turnover in this contest, where just one at an opportune time could have made the difference for USC. The Trojans entered the game tied for 123rd among 130 teams in turnover margin (minus-1.40), while Notre Dame was No. 2 (plus-2.00).

20 Games in a row where Notre Dame has not allowed more than 30 points in a contest, the second longest current streak in the country, behind Washington’s 21.

22-22 The Fighting Irish remained perfect in the red zone by scoring touchdowns on both of their opportunities once it reached the USC 20-yard line. A remarkable 19 of their 22 scores (.864 percentage) have been touchdowns. The only other schools that currently own a perfect mark in the red zone are LSU and Iowa — although the Hawkeyes have lost their last two games while totaling only 15 points.